Exclusive! We prefer high-end brands when it comes to fashion: Naagin 6’s Amaan-Armaan Aziz aka Rishabh and Shakti

In an exclusive interview with us, Amaan and Armaan Aziz talked about the fashion mantras they follow to look smoking hot and handsome.

MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 6, which is backed by Balaji Telefilms, is a major hit amongst the viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Recently, in the past few episodes, we saw the grand entry of social media influencers-turned-actors Amaan and Armaaz Aziz who were seen as Rishabh and Shakti respectively in their young age in the flashback episodes.

Hence, in an exclusive interview with us, Amaan and Armaan Aziz talked about the fashion mantras they follow to look smoking hot and handsome.

Also read: Exclusive! “It was a new thing for us where we showed ourselves as rivals – Rishabh and Shakti”, Nagin 6’s Amaan and Armaan Aziz

Tell us about both of your fashion mantras.

We believe that fashion for everybody is different. For us, fashion is all about being comfortable and confident.

Do you follow any specific brands?

We follow a lot of fashion brands, and we have done a lot of collaborations as well. Our favourite is True Religion, Moschino, Zara, H&M, and many more. But honestly speaking we prefer high-end brands when it comes to fashion.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Rishabh gets attacked by a wild pig white hunting, will Pratha save him?

What are the five-fashion must-haves you follow?

We love what looks good, especially if it is Indian, comfortable clothing, and looks fashionable. So we have Indian Kurtas, shorts, T-Shirts, jackets, denim, shirts, gym wear and more.

Good luck, Amaan and Armaan!

For more news and updates from the entertainment industry, stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 23:38

