Exclusive! “While auditioning I remember that I idolised Madhuri Dixit Nene from the film Devdas because of the way she flaunted her looks and the way she danced in the film”, says Mansi Mohile aka Kalwati of Mere Sai

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansi who spoke at length about her look which she would rock!

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 19:03
mansi_mohile

MUMBAI : In the show, the actress is playing the role of Kalawati who is a dancer by profession.

Mansi's entry into the show will further spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansi who spoke at length about her look which she would rock!

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Mansi Mohile opens up on her character Kalawati in Sony TV's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, shares about her experience working with the star cast and much more

Tell us about the look in which Kalawati would look awesome and alluring.

Well, Kalavati would wear a Marathi Navvari saree with a big tikka on the face and we have given the saree a modern touch. Till now everyone has worn the Navvari saree in a typical Marathi way but this time everyone will see netted Navvari saree as this concept is new. I have completed the look with nath, gajra, and also people might see her in a simple look when she is not doing shows.

On a personal note what all preparations have you done for this look?

Well, while auditioning I remember that I idolised Madhuri Dixit Nene from the film Devdas because of the way she flaunted her looks and the way she danced in the film. I almost take two and a half hours to get ready for the look of Kalawati. But while getting reading I do listen to songs like Kahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas and also Chandra song of Marathi film actress Amruta Khanvilkar.

Also read: Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!

What are all things you consider for the look?

Well, I focus on body language. I learnt dancing from Phulwa Khamkar and thus her training helped me to dance with a heavy look.

Good luck, Mansi!

For more news and gossip, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

mere sai abhikalp gagdekar Kishori godbole tushar dalvi. Vaibhav mangle Sony tv dashami creations Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Ugly Yehi Hai Zindagi Jai Maa Vaishnodevi Ashoka manoj kolhatkar mansi mohile
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 19:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! This Bollywood director turns up drunk on sets
MUMBAI: No doubt directors and filmmakers are the major key players in displaying our favourite actors in the best way...
Mishap! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie’s set catches fire; no casualties reported
MUMBAI: Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Sakshi Tanwar gets nostalgic of Kahani Ghar Ghar kii re-run, recollects her first day on set, says, "I exactly remember my look for my first day, I made rangoli the whole day for my introductory scene"
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor's popular sitcom Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning back to television and the diehard fans of this...
EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil's ex Roshni Delavari REVEALS this shocking side of the duo and calls Rakhi an INSECURE person
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Exclusive! “While auditioning I remember that I idolised Madhuri Dixit Nene from the film Devdas because of the way she flaunted her looks and the way she danced in the film”, says Mansi Mohile aka Kalwati of Mere Sai
MUMBAI : In the show, the actress is playing the role of Kalawati who is a dancer by profession.Mansi's entry into the...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster...
Recent Stories
What! This Bollywood director turns up drunk on sets
What! This Bollywood director turns up drunk on sets
Latest Video