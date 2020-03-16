Exclusive! “While auditioning I remember that I idolised Madhuri Dixit Nene from the film Devdas because of the way she flaunted her looks and the way she danced in the film”, says Mansi Mohile aka Kalwati of Mere Sai

MUMBAI : In the show, the actress is playing the role of Kalawati who is a dancer by profession.

Mansi's entry into the show will further spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansi who spoke at length about her look which she would rock!

Tell us about the look in which Kalawati would look awesome and alluring.

Well, Kalavati would wear a Marathi Navvari saree with a big tikka on the face and we have given the saree a modern touch. Till now everyone has worn the Navvari saree in a typical Marathi way but this time everyone will see netted Navvari saree as this concept is new. I have completed the look with nath, gajra, and also people might see her in a simple look when she is not doing shows.

On a personal note what all preparations have you done for this look?

Well, while auditioning I remember that I idolised Madhuri Dixit Nene from the film Devdas because of the way she flaunted her looks and the way she danced in the film. I almost take two and a half hours to get ready for the look of Kalawati. But while getting reading I do listen to songs like Kahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas and also Chandra song of Marathi film actress Amruta Khanvilkar.

What are all things you consider for the look?

Well, I focus on body language. I learnt dancing from Phulwa Khamkar and thus her training helped me to dance with a heavy look.

