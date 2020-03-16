Exclusive! To work on the body language and wear heavy makeup are the most challenging aspects: Naagin 6’s Nitin Bhatia aka Bannu Nevla on his role

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

Also read: Naagin 6: Awww! Pratha and Rishabh enjoy cute romantic moments, BTS goes viral!

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nitin Bhatia shared details about his role, challenges faced, and the bond that he shares with cast and crew on the sets of Naagin 6.

Tell us about the role you are going to portray in Naagin 6?

I playing the role of Bannu, who is the father of Reynaksh (Zeeshan Khan) and husband of Seema. I am Seema’s hubby and lover. I am among the strongest nevlaa in the show. My son Reynaksh will be killed, and my wife Seema will call me I reemerge from the ground to save my son. I succeed after coming into the human world.

Any challenges faced while shooting for the show?

Prior to this, I have done several boyish characters. Before this, I was doing Kumkum Bhagya. To show Bannu as the most powerful nevla, working on the body language and wear heavy makeup are the most challenging parts. But director Ranjan Kumar Singh made it quite easy for me.

Also read: I have long working hours on the set, so I have very little time to work out: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal

Tell us about the bond you share with the cast and crew.

Well, as of now, I haven’t got that much of a chance to speak to Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal as my scenes are not with them, but I have a close bond with Zeeshan Khan and Sudha Chandran. Zeeshan is the closest to me on the sets of Naagin 6. But everyone is like a family to me, and Ranjan Kumar Singh is a guru to me.

Good luck, Nitin!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.