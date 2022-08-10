Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Surekha aka Saee Barve opens up about the show, her role on the show and more, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information and stories from the Telly world. We love to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV stars. This time we bring to them an exclusive chat with a very sweet, warm human being, whom our audience has begun loving as Surekha, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s home, Abhir happy to see his docman

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. While the couple is the third generation and going through a rough patch, the audience’s love for the show hasn’t waned.

Saee Barve, a kind soul, warm-hearted and talented actress joined the show as Surekha this year. Hailing from Ahmedabad, the actress speaks impeccable Gujarati and has been the lead of the show on Colors Gujarati- Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam.

We spoke to Saee about the show, experience, upcoming twists and she floored us with all her replies.

1.How has your experience been until now on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

My experience has been extremely great on the show. I do not say this out of politeness or courtesy, I mean it genuinely. It has crossed my expectations! There are so many amazing actors on the show, and when there are such co-actors, you wonder how will you create your place, how much will the screen space be!

But ever since my dhamaakedaar entry, it has been consistent for me and it hasn’t been like my role has faded or died down. I am loving it like anything. I even told my mom that it doesn’t matter how many days you shoot, I love going whenever they call me and it makes me happy. At the end of the day, for any performer, it should be satisfactory that they got to play a strong and significant role.

The show gives a ‘high’ to me and I have that so I am truly truly grateful.

2. Can you tell us your opinion on your character – Surekha? Because she is not negative, but in a way complicated. She does what she feels is right. While her words can be a little strong as well.

Surekha believes white to be white and black to be black. She herself may be a grey shade but she doesn’t like it when someone doesn’t say what they feel. The society or the families shown, inside no one communicates properly and everyone is sweet on their tongues. So Surekha points this out and doesn’t keep the trash hidden. She even has fun with the character.

Surekha adds that little masala, drama and points out what was being said previously. She speaks the truth to your face and she even gets the other person to speak their truth.

3. Your opinion on Harshad and Pranali as actors:

With Harshad, I haven’t had a lot of screen time since he is part of the Birla family. But whenever we have such combination scenes, he is a thorough professional. He is humble and he is caring and inclusive about everyone on set. He is like a leader, a King, who takes everyone and walks together.

When we met for the first time, he introduced himself saying, ‘Hi I am Harshad…’. While doing a scene, he is very professional, gives cues to me and for the first time I saw someone like him.

Pranali is my sweetheart! There is so much to learn from her. She is like a switch off and on during and before scenes. She is happy, laughing and then for the take, she is absolutely prepared to cry and give a serious scene.

She is a pro and we are both cat lovers. She is the darling on set and at the same time, she too is very professional.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Akshara and Abhinav spend time in each other's arms

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar