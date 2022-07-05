Must Read! “I had a big poster of Lata ji in my room. Now I have a picture of her in my temple”, singer Palak Muchhal on giving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Star Plus’ show – Naam Reh Jaayega

In an exclusive conversation, Palak spilled the beans regarding the show. And this is what she has to say about the Star Plus show – Naam Reh Jaayega.
MUMBAI: "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' fame singer Palak Muchhal will be soon seen giving a tribute to legendary and Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar in Star Plus’ show – Naam Reh Jaayega and the singer is very excited about it. 

In an exclusive conversation, she spilled the beans regarding the show. Read on. 

Please share with us any special memory you share with Lata Mangeshkar? 

Lata ji has inspired my journey in many ways. When I started singing I was two and a half and I come from a Marwari family so any idea that my mom had about music was from Lata ji and Lata ji’s songs. Whenever we would read somewhere that Lataji had learned Urdu, my mom got me trained in Urdu. She actually got Molvi Sahab to teach me Urdu. I got to know that Lata ji ate achaar to make her voice melodious so even I started eating achaar. 

How do you worship Lata Mangeshkar? 

I had a big poster of Lata ji in my room. Now I have a picture of her in my temple. It’s not only her songs but whatever she would do I would actually try to follow in her footsteps and she has played a huge role in my life, in my singing, and in my music. 

Which song by Lata Mangeshkar is your all-time favourite? 

It’s very difficult to choose one favourite song but if I had to choose then it would be “lag ja gaale”, “Aap ki nazron ne samjha”, “Mere mehboob tuje meri mohabbatt ki kasam”, “Thade rahiyo”, actually I can go on and on. 

Must Read! "I had a big poster of Lata ji in my room. Now I have a picture of her in my temple", singer Palak Muchhal on giving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Star Plus' show – Naam Reh Jaayega
