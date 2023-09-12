What! Rakhi Sawant's estranged partner Adil Khan reveals frustration with her antics, confirms Dubai hideout

Being a part of controversies has become a run of the mill job for Rakhi Sawant. In the recent turn of events, her estranged partner Adil Khan shares she is seeking refuge in Dubai.
ADIL KHAN

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, known for her penchant for controversies, finds herself in the midst of another legal battle. 

Adil Khan, her estranged partner, expresses frustration with her gimmicks and discloses that she is seeking refuge in Dubai. 

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Adil provides insights into the ongoing situation and the legal proceedings.

Where is Rakhi Sawant currently located?

I have filed a case against her under section 67A. Despite her earlier claims that an FIR couldn't be filed, a warrant has now been issued for her. She has absconded from India and is staying in Dubai. Rakhi is making efforts to secure bail, as she knows she will be arrested upon her return. I am equally determined to ensure she doesn't get bail. I want her to experience imprisonment at least once to comprehend the consequences of falsely implicating an innocent person.

How is the case progressing, and do you have any updates?

Today was our scheduled court appearance, but upon reaching, we found that her lawyer was unavailable. Another date, December 12th, has been set for the next hearing. Rakhi's interim bail has expired, and there is currently a warrant against her. December 12th will be the final day, and we are prepared to leave no stone unturned to ensure she faces the consequences.

