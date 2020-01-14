Irfan Pathan’s latest post will INSPIRE you

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is gearing up to make his film debut, makes sure to treat his fans by sharing his pictures.

His Instagram profile gives us a glimpse of his professional as well as personal life. He has once again shared a picture, this time with a quote that will certainly inspire you.

In his latest picture, the handsome lad can be seen donning a white shirt, looking sauve. Beside the photo, he wrote, 'Samajhni hai ziandagi to piche dekho, jeeni hai zindagi to aage dekho... #learning #quotes.'

Speaking about his film, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in a South Indian movie starring South superstar Vikram. The film is tentatively titled Vikram 58. The film will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is known for films like Imaikka Nodigal and Demonte Colony.