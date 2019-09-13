Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit and Sonakshi wish for love during Ganesh Utsav

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Rohit and Sonakshi are happy, as the latter has been cleared of all charges.



Netra also announces her return in the show.



Rohit and Sonakshi's life is back on track, and everything is going well.



Rohit and Sippy family come to be a part of Sonakshi's Ganesh visarjan.



The couple plays the dhol and enjoys this festival with the wish that Ganapati Bappa returns soon next year to bless them.



They make a wish in Ganapati Bappa's ears and pray for their love and relationship.



Will Ganapati Bappa fulfill their wish of love and unite them?