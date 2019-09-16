Kanwar Dhillon and Shafaq Naaz roped in for &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.

The upcoming episodes will yet again be an interesting watch for viewers.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Internet Wala Love fame Kanwar Dhillon will be seen in an upcoming episode of Laal Ishq alongside the gorgeous Shafaq Naaz who has charmed the audience with her stellar performance in Ullu App’s Halala.

The episode will be produced by Essel Vission Pvt.Ltd.

A source close to the project revealed that the story of the episode will be one of a kind with interesting and spooky twists.

We couldn’t connect with Kanwar and Shafaq for a comment.