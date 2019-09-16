Kanwar Dhillon and Shafaq Naaz roped in for &TV’s Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Sep 2019 11:21 AM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.
 
The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.
 
The upcoming episodes will yet again be an interesting watch for viewers.
 
TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Internet Wala Love fame Kanwar Dhillon will be seen in an upcoming episode of Laal Ishq alongside the gorgeous Shafaq Naaz who has charmed the audience with her stellar performance in Ullu App’s Halala.
 
The episode will be produced by Essel Vission Pvt.Ltd.
 
A source close to the project revealed that the story of the episode will be one of a kind with interesting and spooky twists.
 
We couldn’t connect with Kanwar and Shafaq for a comment.
 
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags >

Add new comment

Related Video

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio