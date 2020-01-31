Karan Wahi has an adorable connection with Virender Sehwag; read to know more

MUMBAI: Television personality Karan Wahi is immensely happy to meet former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and have him on his show, Zing Game On.

While sharing a picture with Virender, Karan revealed a very interesting thing about him and Virender. In fact, we must say they have a lovely connection.

Karan, who also played for the Delhi Under-17 cricket team, wrote beside the photo that he was a school boy when he met Virender for the first time and that he was his throw down boys in the nets with aspirations to be like him.

He then added, “To actually sit across the table and have a laugh with him after 20 years of first meeting him makes my heart filled with Gratitude.

For all of u it’s my show and we put stuff out for promotions but for me it’s way more than a Show.

This weekend watch it and u will know.”

Take a look below.

Speaking about Zing Game On, it is the first of its kind gamified chat show that brings together the world of music, cricket and entertainment on one platform. It showcases the unplugged and fun side of cricketers. Karan Wahi, who has acted in TV soaps like Remix and Dill Mill Gayye, is the host of the show.

What do you think about Karan Wahi and Virender Sehwag’s connection? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.