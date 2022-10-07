Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! I am very close to Aneri and Nishant but the entire team gets along with each other and I share a good bond with everyone: Sriti Jha

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television and she rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya.

Recently, Sriti Jha's role in the show ended and she said goodbye to the show to begin new ventures in her life.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television.

The actress in recent times has been quite active on her social media accounts and she keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

The actress these days is seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is doing all the stunts and facing her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her journey on the show and if Rohit Shetty gave her any tips or not.

How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been great and is going on smoothly and I am growing day by day and learning so many new things about myself.

Who are you close to on the sets of the show with whom you have created a great bond?

I am very close to Aneri and Nishant but in the end, I get along with everyone on the sets. We talk and gossip a lot, have meals together and at every stage, we encourage everyone to finish their task, and we try to win everything.

Any tips or messages that Rohit Shetty gave you before the stunts?

It's an underlined way of saying things. When we came on the show he didn’t know anyone. He comes and encourages us to win and complete the task and that encouragement is needed. In the end, he wants all of us to perform well.

Well, there is no doubt that Sriti is a strong contestant and we have seen her performing the stunts in such an ace manner and she is seen as the finalist of the show.

