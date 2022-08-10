Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a confirmed contestant on the show

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.



The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.



Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.



The good news for all of you Priyanka fans is that she has been confirmed for the show and this will be her second reality show.



She is the confirmed contestant on the show after Munawar, Archana, Saundarya, and Shiv.



Priyanka has a very daring personality and we are sure that she will slay all the stunts in the show and go ahead.



Well, it will be a treat to watch Priyanka in the show and also the other Bigg Boss contestants.



Are you excited to see Priyanka in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.



For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar



ALSO READ ; Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?