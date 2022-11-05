Kiara Advani talks about superstitions on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: Life is filled with mysteries and so it is not surprising that people believe in superstitions. While a lot of these superstitions are rooted in logic, some are non-sensical! Yet, many celebrities and famous celebrities believe and follow them earnestly, one of them being our very own Kiara Advani! The actress graced the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her new film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav along with director Anees Bazmee. She revealed how she is not that superstitious except one crucial thing!



In conversation with his guests, host Kapil Sharma asked them about superstitions they follow to which Kiara Advani said, "I am not at all superstitious, except for one thing. I believe that till the time I don’t actually sign a film, I don’t tell anyone.”



To this Archana Puran Singh complimented Kiara on being wise.



