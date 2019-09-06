Kuki unites Anurag and Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Bajaj is slowly falling in love with Prerna, while still hopes that Prerna will return back to him. During the ganesh ustav puja, Bajaj’s little daughter Kuki unintentionally unites Anurag and Prerna for the aarti, which irks Bajaj.



In the upcoming episode, Bajaj and Prerna are called together by the priest to do the Ganpati pooja and welcome him home, but shockingly, the servant messes up Bajaj's kurta and Bajaj has to leave the pooja to change.



Kuki then holds Anurag’s hand and brings him together with Prerna, compelling them to perform the Ganpati aarti.



When Bajaj returns, he gets miffed seeing Anurag with Prerna.



It will be interesting to see who wins this fight for love.