Kundali Bhagya: An emotional Sarla feels that Preeta is not happy

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Karina asking Rakhi why she is quiet now. Dadi tells Rakhi that she has always stood by her however this time she is not standing by Rakhi. Rakhi says that she always considered Preeta as her daughter and went to bless her on her wedding day however did not know that Prithvi was responsible for the accident. Dadi cries that Mahesh is almost dead and doesn't speak. He took Prithvi's name however Prithvi cannot be punished as Preeta proved him to be innocent. Sherlyn overhears their conversation and thinks that since Rakhi hates Preeta so will her son. Rishabh comes and consoles the ladies and assures of justice. He wipes tears off Dadi and Karina.

He hugs Rakhi and says that it's not Rakhi's fault. He notices Sherlyn standing behind a corner and tells her that she doesn't need to hide and listen to their conversation. Sherlyn says that everyone was emotional and she didn't know how to deal with the situation. At the wedding, Sarla gets emotional while doing the Gathabandhan of Preeta. She feels that Preeta is not happy. Srishti thinks that Sarla understands Preeta's problem however doesn't want to help. Preeta doesn't believe that her relationship with Luthra family has ended. Karan thinks that it's a beginning of a new relationship between him and Preeta. He thinks that it's the best revenge he could have. Sherlyn defends hero listening to the conversation from behind the pillar. Rishabh tells her not to overthink and tells her that he knows she had a lot of pressure of being better than Preeta.

He says that Preeta wasn't a daughter or daughter in law however she still won everyone's heart. He says that he knows that everyone in family blamed Sherlyn for many petty maters and he did not stand by her. Sherlyn understood him and came in his life. Maybe the elders were wrong and Sherlyn couldn't adjust in the family. He holds Sherlyn's hand and tells her that she deserves the rightful place of a daughter in law of the family. Sherlyn goes to get tea for Rishabh. On her way she feels free and independent. She thinks it's good that Prithvi married Preeta else Karan would have fallen for her and she cannot bear Preeta anymore in the house. Preeta and Karan stand for the pheras. Preeta holds Karan's hand. The pandit explains the meaning for the pheras to them. Preeta thinks that Karan could not be a friend then he won't be able to fulfil her dreams. Three pheras are complete and now Preeta takes the lead.