Kya Baat Hai! Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly turns 45, Here are some inspiring lessons of Life that we have learned from Anupama! Check it out!

MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

While she is getting all the awards and laurels, the actress turns 45 today. She has had a celebrated career with conic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvasrish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

Check out a list of life lessons that we have learned from Anupama, either through dialogue or actions:

Being Kind is a wonderful thing to be :

Anupama has been a good human being who believes in Good karma and she is the first one to go out of her way to help someone out.

Prioritizing yourself is not selfish:

We can take help from one of her dialogues here “Aurat to apani zindagi main bhi side role karti hai, Aur abb main side main nahi rahungi, Main apani zindagi main, apani kahani main heroine hoon aur rahoongi”.

Stand up for yourself:

While there have been many incidents where people just took Anupama for granted and said the meanest things. But over time Anupama has stood up for herself multiple times, also inspiring many to do so as well.

When she spoke about the discrimination between men and women:

Taking an example from her dialouges yet again, “Purush ko baandhane ke liye samaj ke pass sirf ek dhaaga hota hai – jimmedaari. Lekhi stree ko baandhne ke liye sirf ek dhaaga nahi, 100 bediyaan hoti hai – jimmedari, rishte, umar, parivaar, izzat, badnaami, sanskaar aur na jaane kya kya.”

Believe in yourself and give life a chance:

Anupama has been through many ups and downs in her life, but it is her optimism and faith that keeps her going, even with the current track, the ability to stand strong after major life changes, and still look at life in a positive way is definitely the way to do it.

While Anupama’s character may be inspiring, it is Rupali’s portrayal that brings it to life. Here’s wishing the bonafide star a very happy birthday!

