Lifestyle

THESE photos of Aamna Sharif from her Parisian vacation will give you major TRAVEL and FASHION goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 05:11 PM

MUMBAI: Aamna Sharif is one of the well-known film and television actresses. She started her TV career with the show, Kahiin To Hoga. Seen opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, the actress went on to win the hearts of audience with her acting chops and good looks. She has done movies like Aloo Chaat, Ek villain, etc.

On the personal front, Aamna tied the knot with film distributor-turned-producer Amit Kapoor on 27 December 2013. Soon after marriage she took a break from her career and was focusing on her family. In 2015, Aamna was blessed with a baby boy Arin.

Currently, the actress is off to Paris and is living her life to her fullest. Her pictures from her vacation will give you major travel and fashion goals.

Check out some of the pictures right here: 

Tags > Aamna Sharif, TV career, Aloo Chaat, Ek villain, Amit Kapoor, FASHION GOALS, baby boy Arin,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India...

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Sep 2019 02:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu & Nityaami recreate popular Bollywood dance moves
Shantanu & Nityaami recreate popular... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed

past seven days