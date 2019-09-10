THESE photos of Aamna Sharif from her Parisian vacation will give you major TRAVEL and FASHION goals

MUMBAI: Aamna Sharif is one of the well-known film and television actresses. She started her TV career with the show, Kahiin To Hoga. Seen opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, the actress went on to win the hearts of audience with her acting chops and good looks. She has done movies like Aloo Chaat, Ek villain, etc.

On the personal front, Aamna tied the knot with film distributor-turned-producer Amit Kapoor on 27 December 2013. Soon after marriage she took a break from her career and was focusing on her family. In 2015, Aamna was blessed with a baby boy Arin.

Currently, the actress is off to Paris and is living her life to her fullest. Her pictures from her vacation will give you major travel and fashion goals.

Check out some of the pictures right here: