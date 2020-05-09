TV beauties Aneri Vajani, Adaa Khan and Sonarika Bhadoria COME TOGETHER for…

MUMBAI: Let’s admit it. We all crave for a good looking and flawless skin.

The best things in life really are free, even when it comes to your beauty routine. But taking care of your skin can be a big investment! However, there are some hacks which do not require a big investment and can give you that shine and glow as well (assuming you have most things already in the kitchen)…

Freeze!

Literally… Facial freeze tools not only depuff but if you're looking for a budget option try this old trick: Wash your face using ice water.

We hate to add to laundry to your to-do list, but keeping your pillows clean is a top beauty secret. Pillowcases can hang on to dirt, oil, and bacteria from our faces, hair, and environment, and can become a breeding ground for acne. Try to swap out your pillow covering at least once a week to reduce the risk of a breakout.

Well, eight hours of sleep is a must and there is no doubt about it. But you must also sleep on your back! The second most common cause of wrinkles is squishing your face into a pillow at night. It’s like ironing the wrinkles into your skin

How likely are you to try these hacks?