Madalsa Sharma shares the story behind getting her Holy Cross and Rosary tattoo

MUMBAI:Madalsa Sharma has a tattoo of the Holy Cross on the back of my left shoulder. The ANupamaa actor got it done quite a few years back and shares how people have often complimented the tattoo.

“The tattoo culture has been around for a very long time. Personally, I got this tattoo made because it holds a special significance in my life. When people notice my tattoo they find it very attractive as it’s made in a unique way. People instantly understand the meaning of having Jesus Christ’s cross inked and I get a lot of compliments for my tattoo too,” she says.

Madalsa got my tattoo made when she was 20 years old. “It happened by chance actually. I hadn’t planned on getting inked. It was when I accompanied a friend, who was getting a tattoo made, and while sitting at the parlour I realised I would love to get one made on myself too! And, I’m so glad I did it. What better than having Lord Christ’s cross made on my back. It’s something I love and it has been a part of my life in a beautiful way,” adds the actor.

Describing her tattoo, she shares that it is a Holy Cross with a Rosary around it. “I believe Lord Jesus always has my back and that’s the reason why I got made especially on my back. It gives me a feeling of belonging and strength,” she smiles.

The tattoo also has an emotional value. “I’ve been raised in the Catholic way as my mom is a Christian. We’ve been going to the Church as a part of our routine and celebrating all Catholic festivals with utmost joy each year. Christmas is my favourite time of the year followed by Easter. I can go on and on about how much peace I get when I go to the Church or just close my eyes and pray to my lord. That’s the reason I have an emotional attachment as this has been a part of my existence all along,” she shares.

Ask if there is another tattoo on her wish list and Madalsa replies, “I’ve had something on my mind for a long time but I’m not sure if I’m going to get it done soon enough. Will reveal it when I decide (laughs softly).”

