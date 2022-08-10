Madalsa Sharma shares the story behind getting her Holy Cross and Rosary tattoo

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 21:30
Madalsa Sharma shares the story behind getting her Holy Cross and Rosary tattoo

MUMBAI:Madalsa Sharma has a tattoo of the Holy Cross on the back of my left shoulder. The ANupamaa actor got it done quite a few years back and shares how people have often complimented the tattoo.

“The tattoo culture has been around for a very long time. Personally, I got this tattoo made because it holds a special significance in my life. When people notice my tattoo they find it very attractive as it’s made in a unique way. People instantly understand the meaning of having Jesus Christ’s cross inked and I get a lot of compliments for my tattoo too,” she says.

Madalsa got my tattoo made when she was 20 years old. “It happened by chance actually. I hadn’t planned on getting inked. It was when I accompanied a friend, who was getting a tattoo made, and while sitting at the parlour I realised I would love to get one made on myself too! And, I’m so glad I did it. What better than having Lord Christ’s cross made on my back. It’s something I love and it has been a part of my life in a beautiful way,” adds the actor.

Describing her tattoo, she shares that it is a Holy Cross with a Rosary around it. “I believe Lord Jesus always has my back and that’s the reason why I got made especially on my back. It gives me a feeling of belonging and strength,” she smiles.

The tattoo also has an emotional value. “I’ve been raised in the Catholic way as my mom is a Christian. We’ve been going to the Church as a part of our routine and celebrating all Catholic festivals with utmost joy each year. Christmas is my favourite time of the year followed by Easter. I can go on and on about how much peace I get when I go to the Church or just close my eyes and pray to my lord. That’s the reason I have an emotional attachment as this has been a part of my existence all along,” she shares.

Ask if there is another tattoo on her wish list and Madalsa replies, “I’ve had something on my mind for a long time but I’m not sure if I’m going to get it done soon enough. Will reveal it when I decide (laughs softly).”
 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ssudeep Sahir: Social media has definitely become a crucial part of the industry
MUMBAI:Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, says that social media is very important...
"I did it for my friend Ravie Dubey," Aishwarya says as she bids farewell to the Junooniyatt cast!
MUMBAI:Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recently appeared in Color's Junooniyatt. She nailed a small role as Pari.  Aishwarya...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai (season 2) fame actress Sneha Namanandi talks about OTT giving competition to TV
MUMBAI:Sneha Namanandi is not just an actor, but is also a sports presenter, and an entrepreneur with her pet brand The...
Shooting first time in Allahabad for his next, Sunny Hinduja shares pictures
MUMBAI :Actor Sunny Hinduja, who played the role of Sandeep bhaiyya in the streaming show 'TVF Aspirants', and is also...
Madalsa Sharma shares the story behind getting her Holy Cross and Rosary tattoo
MUMBAI:Madalsa Sharma has a tattoo of the Holy Cross on the back of my left shoulder. The ANupamaa actor got it done...
Monika Singh on social media: It has contributed to the need for self-validation
MUMBAI:Thanks to social media, people are looking at others to help them feel good about themselves, says Monika Singh...
Recent Stories
Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'
Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'
Latest Video