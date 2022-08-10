Madirakshi Mundle: Sridevi is someone whose life I would jump to portray!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 13:40
Madirakshi Mundle: Sridevi is someone whose life I would jump to portray!

MUMBAI:Be it her performance or her comic timing, actress Madirakshi Mundle is in love with the work of late actress Sridevi. She says that she has always idolised her and would love to play her on screen.

“I’ll not call it influence as such. But I really love and admire Sridevi’s work. Her quirky sense of humour and brilliant comic timing with an expert flair for emoting effortlessly. Her performances are mesmerising and Memorable. All her movies are my fondest memories growing up and she is someone whose life story I would jump at the chance to portray,” she says.

Ask her what she thinks makes an actor worthy of compliments, and she says, “The audience’s acceptance of an artist in a role makes it so much easier. That requires an actor to shed their everyday persona so that an audience is transported to the fictional setting of the story via the performance they are watching. If an audience ends up matching the character’s qualities to your identity, it means you’ve done your job. And that is not that hard to understand from people’s reactions whether you’ve nailed a role or not in line with their expectation. Audience affection will take you a long way I feel.”

The actress adds that healthy acceptance of feedback is important. “I appreciate folks for enjoying the work I do and watching it so closely. Audiences have different reactions to different things and that’s something I cannot control and don’t want to either. But honestly, the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive and I am glad about it,” she says.

Talking about the role she wants to take up in the future, she says, “I am open! Casting directors and Show runners, I hope you are reading this! So many good stories are being made and I would love to be called up for roles that help me show different dimensions of my ability to different audiences whether it is TV, web series or films. My friends and family love my funny bone and I am told I do accurate imitations of them! I want roles that also have scope to express a personal side of me! I would love the chance to do what Sridevi did at the movies. Wasn’t it so magical? I love my audiences and want to continually reach a larger and wider audience that admires my work and likes me for who I am. It’s hard to define a ‘great role’ but surely it is easier to figure out when you hear the story. I would love to hear a few! It isn’t hard to reach me for work, you know.”


 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 13:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Exclusive! “Madhur Bhandarkar and Anurag Basu are my dream directors to collaborate with” - Sahil Sethi
MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Sethi has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning hearts with his movies and OTT shows...
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai movie review: Manoj Bajpayee gives a National Award winning performance in the best film of the year till date
MUMBAI:  This year, we have already watched a few films that were based or inspired by real life incidents. While some...
Shoot life: Anushka Kaushik is in love with aesthetics, culture of Rajasthan
MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her work in 'Maharani 2', 'Ghar Waapsi', 'Crash Course' and 'Garmi'...
KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast
MUMBAI:Indian cricketer KL Rahul made an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, 'The Ranveer Show'. While talking...
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she was dropped from over 25 brand endorsements and incurred Rs 30-40...
Recent Stories
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr a year after speaking against 'anti-nationals'
Latest Video