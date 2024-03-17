Mahir Pandhi takes his mom on a tour of Sony SAB’s Vanshaj set, says “It was a surreal moment for my mom”

Mahir Pandhi

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Vanshaj is a show filled with intense conflict highlighting the ultimate battle of inheritance. With the intense shoot schedule, actors end up spending most time of the day on the sets in Umbergaon, staying away from their families. Recently, Mahir Pandhi, who plays the role of Digvijay aka DJ on the show, took his mother for a tour of the sets of the show, giving her a glimpse on what goes behind the scenes.

To make it an even more unforgettable moment for her, Mahir surprised her by getting his newly-bought car on the sets itself. The actor took his mother around the set in his new car. However, the most emotional moment for the actor was shooting the intense sequences of the show in front of his mother. It was a surreal moment for not just the mother-son duo, but everyone on the set who shared a light-hearted moment with her. 

Mahir Pandhi who plays the character of Digvijay, said, “For years, my family never got to see me work on set. Everything just makes sense; the hard work pays off and you know it's all worth it when you see your mother happy with those teary eyes. So, when my mom finally came, it was a moment I'll never forget. It was her first time seeing how everything happens, and it meant the world to me to share that with her. I wanted to make it extra special, so I surprised her with my new car. Driving her to the set and showing her around, seeing her eyes light up with joy, it was incredibly emotional for both of us. It's a memory I'll treasure forever.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM and 10 PM

Latest Videos