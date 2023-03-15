MasterChef 7: Oh No! Chef Prateek Sadhu gives a challenge to the contestants; Mumbai’s Dabbawalas to judge the contestants

In the upcoming episode, chef Prateek Sadhu will be gracing the show, where he would be guiding the contestants to cook a thali, which will be tasted by the ‘Dabbawalas” of Mumbai.
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India. Audience love watching the show as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the upcoming, chef Prateek Sadhu will be gracing the show, where he would be guiding the contestant to cook a thalli, which will be tasted by the ‘Dabbawaalas” of  Mumbai.

The contestants will be divided into two teams; Red and Blue.

Aruna Vijay, Gurkirat Singh Grover and Nayanjyoti Saikia will be in the red team, whereas Suvarna Bagul, Sachin Khatwani and Santa Pawan Sharma will be in blue.

They all will be giving their best, as it would be the semi-finale week.

It will be interesting to watch which team would impress the “Dabbawalas” and secure their position in the final round.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakka

