Mitthi Mimoh Production starts their first venture with comedy king Amit Aaryan!

SAB TV has time and again entertained the masses with its unique shows in the genre of comedy, be it slapstick or situational, and now, it looks like the channel is gearing up for another rib-tickling comedy.

Mitthi Mimoh Production, which is helmed by ace actor Mithun Chakraborty, plans to debut with a comedy show on SAB TV. According to our sources, the production house and the channel are in talks about the same.

Moreover, Amit Aaryan, who has scripted some of the biggest comedy shows on television in the likes of F.I.R., is associated with Mitthi Mimioh Productions for their first comedy venture.