Mridul Das to replace Karan Bhanushali in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

TellyChakkar.com opens its desk with an exclusive udate from the sets of Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

The show has taken eight years leap and many new entrants have joined the show. TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting the updates. We reported about Aditi Sanwal, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kunal Thakur, Parull Chaudhry and Sumaiya Khan bagging the show.

Now, the latest update is that Bombers actor Mridul Das have been roped in for the show. Mridul will replace Karan Bhanushali in the show as Prerna’s brother Mahesh.

Mahesh will play a submissive husband in the project who may fall in love with Anurag’s sister Tapur.

We couldn’t connect with Mridul for a comment.

Currently, the plot of the show revolves around Prerna returning to Anurag’s life after eight years to take revenge.

The show has Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernendes, Karan Singh Grover, Nivedita Basu, Shubhavi Choksey and Aamna Sharif in prominent roles.

