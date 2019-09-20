MTV Splitsvilla X2: Sunny Leone spills the beans for a happy relationship!

MUMBAI: There’s no denying the fact that actor Sunny Leone proves to be a perfect example of managing work-life balance. Amidst work commitments, the actor always makes sure to give equal time and attention to husband Daniel Weber and her kids. Currently hosting the show, MTV Splitsvilla X2, Sunny reveals the ways to ace the dating game and tips for a forever happy relationship.



Sunny says, “One of the most important things is to respect each other. I think when you respect each other there is like a visible line in your relationships, if you cross those lines you just lose respect for that person and that is horrible.”



Sunny also has this to say to say to all the young guys in a relationship, “If a girl asks how do I look today please say you look beautiful everyday, and if you are married, a special advise for you – Happy wife happy life! That’s an amazing love tip. If your wife is happy the whole maahaul of the house will be very closure.



The gorgeous actor also shares an important love tip from her personal experience, “Another love tip would be about listening skills- listening skills for the both male and female, being a good listener is a part of really happy relationship because if you’re not listening then you are missing parts of conversations. Sometimes I do that it’s not my fault there are so many things going on. Sometimes Daniel says things to me and he will say I have said that to you already. I’ll be like no you didn’t and then again, trouble. But really, paying attention to good listening skills is really helpful in your relationship, it goes a long way!



Watch Sunny giving more such tips on love and life only on MTV Splitsvilla X2, every Friday at 7PM only on MTV