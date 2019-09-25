Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar get engaged on the show

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 of the show is currently on air and it has been winning hearts of the viewers with the stunning performance of the participants. The contestants are dedicated and are leaving no stone unturned to hone their dancing skills to impress the judges and audiences. Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar are one of the most popular jodis on the show. Now, according to the reports, Shraddha and Alam got engaged on the show. This week audience will witness a special guest on the show, an astrologer. As per reports, he predicted that Shraddha and Alam will get married in the coming two years. He said, “Shraddha and Alam will get married in two years and there’s ample of happiness written in their lives. Alam has a great future in business and Shraddha will continue acting for the next 38 years even after delivering a child.” After learning the same, the couple exchanged the rings in front of all and expressed their love. Take a look below.