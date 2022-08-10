Namita Lal: If OTT wasn't there, I would not have been able to make a breakthrough into showbiz …

MUMBAI:There are different stages in everyone's career. While some stay on the same path, some explore different avenues. Namita Lal belongs to the second category. From a banker to becoming an actor, she has done pretty well for herself and has a good fan following. The ‘Before Life After Death’ actor talks about her journey.



“I was a banker till very recently. . I joined the industry as a late entrant. It started with Theater and I have done 12 stage productions since 2015 in Singapore and India and after that I got an opportunity with feature films. Till now I have done ten feature films, …most of them there are in different stages of completion . My debut feature was Lihaaf by Rahhat Kazmi released on Voot . So it's been a wonderful journey so far, a different experience in an industry that has taught me and given me so much pleasure ,” she says.

Looking back on her struggles and missed opportunities, Namita adds, “ when you are living your passion nothing is a struggle . I balanced work and Theater till I finally quit my banking job and relocated to Mumbai . The experience of giving auditions , self tests have been an eye opener in the challenges and actor faces . Acceptances and rejections have all been a tremendous learning for me. I am deeply grateful for the amazing projects I have managed to get as a complete newcomer in the industry.”

The number of mediums, platforms and online channels has increased, so has the competition. If you don't take up an opportunity, there are 100 people ready to grab it.



“I think the development of the digital space and OTT coming into the scene has given a lot of opportunities to experiment with different kinds of stories, mediums and styles. And that has opened up more avenues for people to jump into, whether it's acting or writing or direction or production, and I feel that is a very good sign. If this wasn't there, I don't think I would have been able to make a breakthrough into the industry with only a few studios to work with,l. All these new doors helped me find a foothold here,” she says.



The kind of opportunities Namita is looking out for and the roles she wants to play are that of senior, mature parts. She is also keen on doing female-fronted films.



“I think female-oriented films are again an area that is developing. Now stories are being created around actors. If you see my movie ‘Before Life after death’, it is all based on stories which have scope for mature actors. And yeah, I've got lots of dream roles as well. I dream of being a Don, a madam in a brothel and so on. I look for roles that have strong relationship orientation as an adult woman and a younger partner. Those are different aspects of relationships that I would love to explore through different shades of different characters,” she adds.



For betterment of her craft, Namita had done lot of workshops including A Foundation course in method acting in Jeff Goldberg studios . I've done workshops with Actor Prepares well. I read a lot. And, for the last few weeks, I have been reading a lot of scripts, whether it's theatre or film scripts. I did a few courses on Screenplay writing with overseas colleges during covid . Most of all, I watch a lot of content from all over the world,” she shares.



So what is that one film/series/tv show that you have seen many times and consider your reference textbook? “I don't have any particular series or movie that I watch again and again. I do watch a lot of referral content when I'm doing a film to help me develop the character in my head especially when I get a particularly challenging part. I do watch a lot of old films of Raj Kapoor, Satyajit Ray, Bimal Roy too. I think those are my textbook/s. . I also enjoy watching films of my favourite actors Meena Kumari, Madhubala , Madhuri Dixit Nene , Meryl Streep , Kate Winslet. Alia Bhatt from this generation hugely inspires me “ she adds.