Nazar completes 300 episodes; Gul Khan celebrates with a unique Nazar themed cookies

18 Sep 2019 03:39 PM

MUMBAI: The popular supernatural show, Nazar, has made an audience for itself. The loyal audience enjoy watching the gripping tale. Now, the popular supernatural thriller has reached a milestone. It has completed 300 episodes.

The show first premiered on 30th July 2018 and has done well as far as the TRP is concerned. The TV series features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. Monalisa plays the role of Daayan Mohana in the show.

Gul Khan, the producer of the show, took to social media and shared an image of her celebration with Nazar themed cookies as she celebrates the milestone.

She captioned the same as, “This Box of Dayan cookie is dedicated to the brilliant team of Nazar ! And to my partner @karishmajain92 @starplus pls make a note #300 #nazar"

Take a look below: 

