Oh No! Karan Tacker suffers from this health hazard, Deet inside

MUMBAI : Although the impact of the widespread Coronavirus has waned in recent months, the virus has resurfaced. COVID-19 instances are on the rise once more, and some celebrities have been infected. Sadly, one of them is actor Karan Tacker, who just confirmed that he is COVID positive on social media. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai revealed that he had been avoiding it for the previous two years but that it had finally caught up with him, and advised people not to underestimate the virus.

Karan Tacker revealed the infection in a lyrical way in a post he uploaded on instagram. He said, “I dodged the virus for good two years, but this COVID turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth, the coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills makes me realize I am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don’t try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat.”. The lad captioned the post, “Covid ki Rap sheet , Down with the bug guys, getting better. but anyone who's been in close quarters with me, watch out for symptoms and isolate please.” Take a look at the post

Soon after the post his freinds from the industries and fans have started pouring recpovery messsges to the actor.

We hope that the actor recovers soon and makes a rocking comeback as always.

