Oh No! Karan Tacker suffers from this health hazard, Deet inside

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 16:04
karan

MUMBAI : Although the impact of the widespread Coronavirus has waned in recent months, the virus has resurfaced. COVID-19 instances are on the rise once more, and some celebrities have been infected. Sadly, one of them is actor Karan Tacker, who just confirmed that he is COVID positive on social media. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai revealed that he had been avoiding it for the previous two years but that it had finally caught up with him, and advised people not to underestimate the virus.  

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Dhantejas Singh and Jasleen Singh ROPED in for Beyond Dreams' next on Star Bharat

Karan Tacker revealed the infection in a lyrical way in a post he uploaded on instagram. He said, “I dodged the virus for good two years, but this COVID turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth, the coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills makes me realize I am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don’t try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat.”. The lad captioned the post, “Covid ki Rap sheet , Down with the bug guys, getting better. but anyone who's been in close quarters with me, watch out for symptoms and isolate please.” Take a look at the post 

Check out the video   

Also read  Oops! Bizarre Fashion! Check out all of Nia Sharma's weirdest looks and some fashion blunders

Soon after the post his freinds from the industries and fans have started pouring recpovery messsges to the actor. 

We hope that the actor recovers soon and makes a rocking comeback as always. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 16:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! After Anjum Faikh, Kundali Bhagya's Rishika Nag aka Natasha falls ill, shares the update on social | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Glamourous! Jasmin Bhasin looks drop dead gorgeous in these red outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Omg! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi, seeks revenge from this co-star of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Finally Agastya and Pakhi come together, share a lovely hug
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Exclusive! Gehna to make Surya realize their love during the trial period amidst their divorce!
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
OOH LA LA: Jay Soni’s TRANSFORMATION is a TEMPTING FEAST for your eyes; Checkout his DROOL WORTHY pictures!
MUMBAI: Jay Soni has come a long way in his career.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Latest Video