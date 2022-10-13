OMG! Bigg Boss 16: PriyAnkit fans lash out at the makers for cutting out their screen time

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

While the show has been going through a lot of changes and there have been many fights but there was a moment of real fun on the show.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik decides to leave the show for this shocking reason

While this season definitely has a lot of interesting contestants, it also brings together a fan-favorite reel couple. Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic but it does get its bitter-sweet happy ending.

The wishes of fans came true when both of them took part in the 16th season of Bigg Boss and while they have maintained since day one that they are really close friends, fans and housemates have sensed that there is something more between them. Priyanka and Ankit have achieved a lot of milestones like Tejo And Fateh but they had started achieving milestones as themselves as even before entering the house the hashtag PriyaAnkit started trending on Twitter so much so that it got the goat emoji added and they became the third highest couple from Bigg boss to do so after Sidnaaz and Tejran.

But fans of PriyAnkit are lashing out at makers because they feel like Priyanka and Ankit don’t get enough screen time and even though they talk and have fun in the house, the makers are only focusing on people who are not that relevant.

Fans lashed out on twitter and are asking makers to show more of Priyanka and Ankit, check out the tweets here:

Audience outside loving #PriyankaChacharChoudhary and #AnkitGupta despite having no proper screen space but still Editing Team is focusing on fake love story and ignoring #PriyAnkit moments#BiggBoss16 #BB16 @ColorsTV @justvoot @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/GHS42h6Uyo



Fans are really disappointed in the makers and want more of their favorite duo.

Do you want to see more of Priyankit? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slams the actor for lying and claiming that they are best friends in real life



