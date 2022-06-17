Omg! Check out what happened when Kundali Bhagya's rivals hit the dance floor

Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

In this video we see that Shraddha aka Preeta and Ruhi aka Sherlyn who are oncreen rivals are grooving together. Meanwhile Dheeraj aka Karan interrupts them and has a valid point to make. Take a look at this video to see their hilarious banter and also what the actor has to say. 

Check out the video   

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 

Meanwhile in the show, the show will take a leap of five years, and we will see PreeRan's daughter Kavya and Arjun.

As per sources, before he starts creating trouble for Preeta and Rishabh, Arjun gets admitted to the hospital and is being treated.

It is believed that he would be shown in an unconscious state initially, but later, he will regain his senses and decide to take revenge against Preeta, Rishabh, and the entire Luthra family.

However, there is no confirmation as to why Arjun is hospitalized.

Well, are you excited to see the new version of Kundali Bhagya?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

