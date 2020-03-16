Omg! Pratik Sehajpal warns his fan clubs to not abuse someone’s mother or family members as he is completely against it and a strict action would take place

Pratik is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and now he had come out and lashed out at his fan clubs for abusing someone’s mother or relative online in the name of supporting and fighting for him.
PRATIK

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and since day one he had been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

The audience thought that he deserved to win Bigg Boss. But unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house and fans did like their bond.

His friendship with Nishant Bhat was the talk of the town and everyone liked their friendship.

The young lad will be seen in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be facing his fears and facing all the stunts.

Kya Baat Hai ! Pratik Sehajpal finally breaks his silence on dating Nikki Tamboli; read on to know more...

Now recently he lashed out at his fans and fan clubs where he warned them not to abuse anyone’s family or else strike action would take place.

Pratik took to social media and said “ The people who are using my fan club names and abusing someone’s mother or relative can please leave my fan club right now. Please treat everyone’s mother and sister like your own and if anyone says anything as such its shame on your and what a disgusted person can you be”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik has a massive fan following and now the actor has taken a stand and has warned his fan clubs for saying or doing anything wrong.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal and Sandeepa Dhar to be seen in a project together?


 

