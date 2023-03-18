Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya celebrates her birthday on the set

MUMBAI:Birthdays are a celebration of love, life and happiness. People often choose to celebrate their special days with family, friends and loved ones. However, in the world of television, the cast and crew often become an extension of the family. Having worked on the sets of Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey for a span of two years, members on set make it a point to celebrate their birthdays together. This year Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana Wagle, celebrated her birthday on the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya. Sumeet Raghavan (Rajesh Wagle), who is known for surprising everyone with a cake, held true to his promise as all members of the Wagle family came together to rejoice.

Talking about her birthday celebration on set, Pariva Pranati said, “The set of Wagle Ki Duniya is my second home. The cast and crew are like family and any celebration without them feels incomplete. We always get together, cut a cake, have a little party and celebrate with everyone around and this year was no different. Sumeet and I make it a point to surprise everyone on their birthday, right from our spot dada or the producer, a cake is mandatory. However this year, they ordered multiple cakes for me and it was a day of endless cake cutting. We all had a good time together. A birthday without my Wagle family is one that I never wish for. A big thank you to the lovely team of Wagle for making this birthday as memorable as it was.””Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday.Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM