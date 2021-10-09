Pratibha Tiwari to enter Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Here's a breaking news from the desk of TellyChakkar.

Actress Pratibha Tiwari, who has been part of Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, will soon enter in the on-going second installment.

According to our sources, the actress will depict positive role named Sia.

We hear that the actress has begun shooting and her entry is expected to air sometime next week.

Pratibha has returned to small screen after the gap of three years. She was last seen in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz.

We tried reaching out Pratibha but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms starring Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain in the lead roles. The show also stars actors namely Akanksha Juneja, Aliraza Namdar, Anuradha Kanabar, Nadia Himani, Hitesh Dave, Jay Pathak, amongst others.

