Rajan Shahi speaks about Nitesh Pandey who was part of Anupama!

MUMBAI:The whole industry was shocked when news about actors Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay passing away hit the web. Following that, yet another piece of shocking news arrived where it was confirmed that actor Nitesh Pandey from the television series 'Anupamaa' also passed away. He was 51. Nitesh suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, May 23.

Nitesh played one of the most important cameos on the show. India Forums got in touch with the producer of Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi, who has known him for 26 years and even spoke to him last when Nitesh sent his painting. 

He shared, "I am very shocked and sad. Nitesh and I have known each other for the past 26 years while we struggled in our respective fields. And we met through a common friend. We shared an excellent rapport during that time. He was a pleasant person, full of life and was always down to earth, maintaining his calm and composure. However, we were not in regular touch but still shared a good rapport. In 2011 we collaborated for 'Kuch Toh Log Kahaenge'. He portrayed a beautiful role, just as he seemed in real life. When I called him for Anupamaa, he had prior commitments but still agreed to be a part of it without even listening to the role. When we met on the set, he said that he used to have a blast at the sets and would have loved to be a part of the show regularly hadn't he had prior commitments".

He added, "On May 3rd, he sent me a landscape painting randomly with picturesque scenery which he painted. That was our last communication. He never shared something like this before but that painting had a sentiment attached. My prayers and condolences are with him, wherever he is, and I hope he is in a good place, just in a serene place like the painting. I wish his family the deepest condolences. He was a nice artist and human being in today's world, filled with negativity and controversies. Meeting a person in such a time who values professionalism is rare. Currently, I am not in Mumbai, but as soon as I reach there, I will meet his family."

Apart from Anupamaa, Nitesh Pandey has appeared in serials including 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', 'Saaya', 'Justajoo', and Durgesh Nandini. He also worked on the films like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Badhaai Do.'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 20:45

