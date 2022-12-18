Rajit Dev: If you are not seen on TV doesn’t mean your career is finished

MUMBAI :Choreographer Rajit Dev says that while TV is a great way for choreographers to get instant fame, it’s not the only medium anymore. The choreographer adds that social media as well as other platforms are available now to showcase your work to the world as well.

“It’s not that everyone is working to their best limits. If you are not seen on TV doesn’t mean your career is finished. Not everyone gets fame. There are so many choreographers, who are my friend, who are busy working. The industry is big and there are a lot of things happening related to choreography. I believe TV is the medium to success. The first time I was on a dance reality show, everyone knew me. TV has the widest range of audiences all over the world. But right now, social media, too, has the power,” he says.

He adds, “Social media has been a platform for undiscovered talent in every field. But unfortunately, it sometimes misses the natural talent and pushes a trend of 15 seconds with minimum talent. But that person deserves it because he or she has been involved in the process of making whatever they got famous for. For that matter, a lot of choreographers' choreography has gone viral on social media, so definitely it’s a great opportunity for them to shine and create more.”