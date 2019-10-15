News

Real-life couple Maninee and Mihir Mishra to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
15 Oct 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s popular episodic show Laal Ishq. The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.

According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will feature real-life couple Maninee and Mihir Mishra. We have heard that in Laal Ishq as well, the actors will be seen playing a couple. Manini has been seen in films like Student of the Year, and Fashion and television shows Naamkarann and Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, while Mihir is still remembered for his stint in Sanjivani.

This particular episode will be produced by Shaiju Nair under his banner Those Guys. The casting has been done by popular casting director Adityoa Suranna.

Maninee and Mihir and popular names in the entertainment industry. They have many shows to their credit, and viewers have always enjoyed watching them on-screen. And we are sure fans will be excited to watch them share screen space again.

We could not get through to the actors for their comment.

 

