SAKHI DIARIES! Sumbul Touqeer and Pranali Rathod have special NICKNAMES for each other

We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look. Well, they had a lot of fun in those episodes, now the Sakhis had found a perfect song for themselves. As they chat on a video call.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 17:20
SAKHI DIARIES! Sumbul Touqeer and Pranali Rathod have special NICKNAMES for each other

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Earlier, Imlie and Anupama are once again against each other. Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her. Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucked to drown her.

Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family and tells Anupama that she will hurt the family so much that they won’t be able to heal. Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the fans are going to have a super fun time.

We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look. Well, they had a lot of fun in those episodes, now the Sakhis had found a perfect song for themselves. As they chat on a video call.

Now, with the Pati Vs Patni episode, the ladies are back with all the love. The Sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali give nicknames to each other, while Pranali calls her Sum Sum. Sumbul calls her Pranu. Check it out: 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 17:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Break-Up! Banni and Yuvaan to get separated forever
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms,...
Exclusive! “It is a contrast character and coming from one of the finest filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, so there was no reason to say no for this project” Sandeepa Dhar
MUMBAI : Sandeepa Dhar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we have...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Exclusive! “When I was reading the script, I read it in one go, it was so engaging” Kumud Mishra
MUMBAI : Actor Kumud Mishra is no doubt one of the versatile actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Latest Video