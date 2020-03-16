SAKHI DIARIES! Sumbul Touqeer and Pranali Rathod have special NICKNAMES for each other

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Earlier, Imlie and Anupama are once again against each other. Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her. Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucked to drown her.

Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family and tells Anupama that she will hurt the family so much that they won’t be able to heal. Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the fans are going to have a super fun time.

We had earlier revealed about the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look. Well, they had a lot of fun in those episodes, now the Sakhis had found a perfect song for themselves. As they chat on a video call.

Now, with the Pati Vs Patni episode, the ladies are back with all the love. The Sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali give nicknames to each other, while Pranali calls her Sum Sum. Sumbul calls her Pranu. Check it out:

