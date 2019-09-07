News

Siddharth Nigam REVEALS this interesting fact about Aladdin co-star Avneet Kaur

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 01:16 PM

MUMBAI: The show, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, gained popularity among viewers. The lead actors of the show, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur, are one of the most popular couples on Indian Television. Previously, the two have worked together in Chandra Nandini as well.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth revealed something interesting about her co-star. He said that Avneet's favourite pass time is talking to him.

Speaking about the show, Avneet said that the best part about playing the fantasy character is that young girls can relate to it and moreover, she gets the liberty to create a character. 

