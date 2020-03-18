News

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans compare them to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif; check

18 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. Fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Now, their fans are super happy as the first look from Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s upcoming music video is out. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants' poster from Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga is out. In the picture, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen all soaked up in love as they get lost in each other's eyes. Now SidNaaz fans have come up with an interesting comparison of their look. Well, they have compared Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s Bhula Dunga first look with Bollywood's hottest Jodi Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Fans are comparing it with Salman and Katrina's moment from their romantic track, Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.

