Smart Jodi: Must Read! Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress Kiara Advani reveals which jodi has a strong communication bond

The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, and Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show earlier. Now, the show is inching towards the finale. The final episode has already been shot. And if reports are to be believed, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya are the top three finalists and Ankita and Vicky won the show!

As we reported earlier, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Star Plus show and having a fun time with the contestants. They both will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The contestants would be dancing with Kartik and Kiara to Hare Ram Hare Krishna and doing the hook steps.

Well, in the upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi, we will see that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Kiara Advani reveals which couple’s communication bond she feels is strong. She spilled the beans that she feels that the communication bond between Srikanth and his wife Vidya is strong. And then later on Vidya reveals some interesting insights about their marriage and also their beautiful love story gets decoded!

So, are you excited about the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi? Do let us know your views.

