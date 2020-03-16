Smart Jodi: Must Read! Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress Kiara Advani reveals which jodi has a strong communication bond

In the upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi, we will see that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Kiara Advani reveals which couple’s communication bond she feels is strong.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 13:22
Kiara Advani

MUMBAI : The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Also read: Smart Jodi: Sad! This is how Ankita Lokhande, Neha Swami Bijlani, and Bhagyashree failed in their attempts at this fun task

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, and Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show earlier. Now, the show is inching towards the finale. The final episode has already been shot. And if reports are to be believed, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya are the top three finalists and Ankita and Vicky won the show!

As we reported earlier, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Star Plus show and having a fun time with the contestants. They both will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The contestants would be dancing with Kartik and Kiara to Hare Ram Hare Krishna and doing the hook steps.

Also read: Smart Jodi: Shocking! Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt reveal something stunning about their respective wives, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

Well, in the upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Smart Jodi, we will see that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Kiara Advani reveals which couple’s communication bond she feels is strong. She spilled the beans that she feels that the communication bond between Srikanth and his wife Vidya is strong. And then later on Vidya reveals some interesting insights about their marriage and also their beautiful love story gets decoded!

So, are you excited about the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 13:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Fans shower love on Aralie's sizzling romance and calls it one of the best episodes ever, Deet Inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Balwinder to plan big against Rishi and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Maya and Ranvvijay arrive at the hospital, Doctor informs that Anubhav isn’t around
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Oh NO! Netra hits Shreya with wood log in the jungle
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The makers should contrate on the investigation track rather than showing parallel stories which is shifting the focus in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. A few...
Smart Jodi: Must Read! Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress Kiara Advani reveals which jodi has a strong communication bond
MUMBAI : The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to her Hollywood debut on The Kapil Sharma Show
Latest Video