Sony TV’s show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ shooting stops, Scroll down to know the actual reason

MUMBAI: Big update comes from the sets of Sony TV’s daily show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that the show’s shooting has stopped since July 17. The big break largely stems from the fact that not just Disha, but Shubhaavi Choksey (Nandini), Alefia Kapadia (Sara) and Ajay Nagrath (Adi) are also on leave.

As we have reported earlier, Disha Parmar has been given a 10-11-day break from the show as she flew to London with her husband Rahul Vaidya to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Shubhaavi has flown to Spain, Alefia is in Manali and Ajay has gone to the outskirts of Pune.

A source says, "Ekta had absolutely no problem in issuing leaves to four actors in almost one go. She quickly used her expertise and made arrangements to have a sufficient bank for 7-8 days. She was very sure of the bank she had made. She is a very confident and assured producer." Reportedly, the shoot will re-start mostly from July 24.

The show also stars Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Pranav Misshra, Aman Maheshwari, Aanchal Khurana, Manraj Singh Sarma, Shantanu Monga, and Aarohi Kumawat.

Credit: ETimes