Sony TV’s show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ shooting stops, Scroll down to know the actual reason

Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shooting is on halt as the crew members are enjoying vacations and the shoot will resume from 17th of this month

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 15:59
Shocking! Sony TV’s show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ shooting stops, Scroll down to know the actual reason

MUMBAI: Big update comes from the sets of Sony TV’s daily show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that the show’s shooting has stopped since July 17. The big break largely stems from the fact that not just Disha, but Shubhaavi Choksey (Nandini), Alefia Kapadia (Sara) and Ajay Nagrath (Adi) are also on leave.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Riddhima Pandit APPROACHED for Ekta Kapoor's Kasam 2?

As we have reported earlier, Disha Parmar has been given a 10-11-day break from the show as she flew to London with her husband Rahul Vaidya to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Shubhaavi has flown to Spain, Alefia is in Manali and Ajay has gone to the outskirts of Pune.

A source says, "Ekta had absolutely no problem in issuing leaves to four actors in almost one go. She quickly used her expertise and made arrangements to have a sufficient bank for 7-8 days. She was very sure of the bank she had made. She is a very confident and assured producer." Reportedly, the shoot will re-start mostly from July 24.

Also Read: INTERESTING! Netizens SPELLBOUND over Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor's NEW LOOK

The show also stars Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Utkarsh Gupta, Shubhaavi Choksey, Reena Aggarwal, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Ajay Nagrath, Kanupriya Pandit, Anjum Fakih, Pranav Misshra, Aman Maheshwari, Aanchal Khurana, Manraj Singh Sarma, Shantanu Monga, and Aarohi Kumawat.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for all the latest updates and latest news on your favourite show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Credit: ETimes

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 15:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubhaavi Choksey credits 'meditation' as the reason behind her glowing skin and healthy lifestyle, says 'Every breath is meditation in itself'
MUMBAI: Actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who's currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has been the talk of the town for her...
Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash surely raises the temperature with these sexy pictures
Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash is a stunning and talented actress in the entertainment industry. Currently, the actress can...
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Aayush Sharma gets romantic in the monsoon, gearing up for his upcoming music video
MUMBAI: Monsoon is aptly touted as the season of falling in love, in tandem with the feeling, Aayush Sharma is all set...
Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Ranbir and Kohli family to begin with the baby shower ceremony of Prachi?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ lands in political controversy, details inside
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming directorial project ‘Emergency’ which essays the...
Recent Stories
Aayush Sharma gets romantic in the monsoon, gearing up for his upcoming music video
Aayush Sharma gets romantic in the monsoon, gearing up for his upcoming music video
Latest Video