Adorable! This is how Hardik Pandya bonds with his son Agastya while travelling

One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing skills.
MUMBAI: One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing skills.

The cricketer often comes up with interesting videos and pictures featuring him with his family. He recently shared a video wherein he can be seen bonding with his son Agastya while travelling for his profession. Time and again Hardik Pandya has shared pictures not only from his professional life but also personal life. The cricketer is very close to his family. From carrying his little one in his lap to playing with him while travelling in flight and car, he can be seen enjoying his time with his son in his latest video. The father-son duo certainly sets major family goals.

Sharing the video, Hardik Pandya wrote on his Instagram handle, “Travel days can’t be dull with Agastya around,” Reacting to the video, a social media user said, “I like you and family,” while another called Pandya family “My favorite” Meanwhile, another fan wished him for his tournament, saying, “All the best sir”


Check out the video here.

 

 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stancovic surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020. Since then the celebrity couple has been setting major relationship goals by sharing glimpses from their life, and their pictures with their son are a hit among fans.

 

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 17:22

