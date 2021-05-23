After talking about ‘Happiness’, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma spreads ‘Monsoon vibes’ through this UNMISSABLE video

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma utilizes her social media pages not just to promote her work but also to share her views on various matters and spread positive vibes.

Recently, she shared a couple of stylish pictures on her Instagram handle. She donned a pair of jeans and a cartoon t-shirt. She looked cute and stylish but it’s her million-dollar smile and the caption that are the highlights of the post. In the caption, she spoke about the significance of smile while sharing a famous quote. “Happiness is a state of mind. It’s just according to the way you look at things—Walt Disney” Dhanashree wrote and added, “Also just letting my people know that I’m going to start dancing...coming back in action”

As promised, the pretty lady came up with a dance video that is worth watching. It sees her along with two other girls grooving to the song ‘Ab Ke Baras’. The idea behind uploading the video was to spread ‘Monsoon vibes’ as she wrote, “Some 90’s pop magic for you Monsoon vibes”

On the work front, Dhanashree Verma Chahal has gained immense popularity for her dance videos. She had recently collaborated with popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill for the peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020. After getting engaged, they married on December 22. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples.

