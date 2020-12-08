After winning accolades, Ritu Phogat gets back to work in style

MUMBAI: Ritu Phogat aka The Indian Tigress is in work mode! Yes, after winning accolades for her latest accomplishment, the lady is back to work.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ritu shared two videos from her workout session.

In her caption, she mentioned that she got back to training to make herself stronger.

“here's to getting back to the training and make myself more strong...for the next challenge... this is the time to prove yourself who you are..? why the people called you the indian tigress... yes people i will prove my self on every step of my life... #believeinme #supportme #loveme,” reads her caption.

The wrestler-turned-mixed martial artist won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title in Singapore. After winning the title, she took to her social media page to thank everyone. She wrote, “It's 4-0. Your love , support and prayers all worked. I can't thank enough, my coaches, my team, my country, for believing in me and supporting me throughout my journey so far. It's a team effort and I am enjoying my run. I promise to carry the same momentum to 2021 and comeback even stronger for my next fight. Thanks once again to everyone who is watching and supporting me in my MMA journey. It's the beginning of something special. #mma #india #coach #team #love #support #bigbang #thankyou”

