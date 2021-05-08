Ajinkya Rahane gets first dose of the vaccine; urges fans to get vaccinated

MUMBAI: The second wave of Covid-19 has taken a toll on everyone. While people are making sure to take all the precautions, getting vaccinated has become the need of the hour. All those who are above the age of 18 are eligible to get vaccinated. Celebrities are trying to spread the word through social media platforms. Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane too took to social media to do the same.

Taking to his social media handle, Ajinkya Rahane informed fans that he and his better half Radhika Dhopavkar have got the first dose of the vaccine today. He shared a picture collage which sees him and his wife getting their shots.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh wishes 'champ' Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2021

He wore in the caption, “Both me and @radhika_dhopavkar got our first dose of the vaccine today. We’re getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. I urge everyone to get vaccinated if you’re eligible”

Ajinkya Rahane is pretty active on social media. He uses this platform to connect with his fans. In addition to spreading awareness and connecting with fans, he often shares glimpses from his professional and personal lives. Recently, he had shared a post to talk about the significance of a coach in a player’s life. He wrote, “Players tend to be the most successful when they feel comfortable and confident under their coach. That’s how I feel under, Amre Sir. Lots of gratitude always”

A few days ago, he shared a super cute video with daughter and wrote, “Convincing a toddler to eat requires more jokes than discipline.”

Take a look below.

What’s your take on Ajinkya’s latest post? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane and his daughter show us how to pout in style; SEE PICTURE