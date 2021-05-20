Ajinkya Rahane uses THIS furniture as fitness equipment; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Physical activity or exercise ensures a lot of benefits and celebrities have time and again tried to motivate fans to indulge in some kind of workout. With restrictions on people's lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stepping out of the home to visit the gym is a strict no-no at this moment. But fret not because you can exercise right at the comfort of your home by using your furniture as fitness equipment. Speaking of home furniture, Ajinkya Rahane has shown in his latest social media post how one can use a low couch as fitness equipment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a video wherein he can be seen working out by using the couch as a piece of fitness equipment. The cricketer captioned his post as, “Finding a way to slot in these little exercises whenever possible .”

While some of the fans appreciated his post, others made funny comments, saying if they use their sofa as fitness equipment their mom will scold them. ‘Nice one sir...if my mom finds me doing this on the sofa couch..she ll fire me out of the house’, ‘If i do this like u in sofa, my mom scold me’, ‘Sir sofa karab ho jayega’, ‘Mummy dekhegi to bahot mar padegi’ read some of the comments. And those who lauded him left comments such as ‘2 one’, ‘Super’, ‘Fitness first’, among others.

Recently, Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar got the first dose of the vaccine. The cricketer took to his social media handle to inform fans about the same. He shared a picture collage that saw him and his wife getting their shots. Alongside, he wrote, “Both me and @radhika_dhopavkar got our first dose of the vaccine today. We’re getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us. I urge everyone to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.”

