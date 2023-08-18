Amazing! Neeraj Chopra makes history as he becomes the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletic Championship

He managed the golden throw at 88.17m in his second attempt which is proof that he is a determined and brilliant athlete in every sense.
Neeraj Chopra

MUMBAI:   Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has made India proud once again as the won a gold at the World Athletic Championship held on 27th August at the men’s javelin event. He made history by becoming the very first Indian athlete to have achieved this feat and it is truly a proud moment for the country!

He managed the golden throw at 88.17m in his second attempt which is proof that he is a determined and brilliant athlete in every sense. While his first throw was fouled, he later managed impressive throws of 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m consecutively.Two other Indians namely Kishore Jena and DP Manu took the fifth and sixth spot. 

Chopra’s close competition was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Germany's Julian Webber, and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch. 

Neeraj Chopra’s historic win has added to a crucial milestone for the country’s sports history. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 18:26

