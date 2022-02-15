Amazing! Sachin Tendulkar unfolds his SPECIAL ‘Yaadon Ke Purane Album’; WATCH

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf session to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities. He has yet again given fans some amazing glimpses and they are from his travel diaries.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sachin Tendulkar has uploaded a video that has captured moments from his various fun-filled and adventurous trips. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Memories that live rent free in my heart..” Further, the legend asked his fans to name the places they have visited. “Name some of the best places you've visited in India. ” He concluded his caption with hashtags #india #travel #incredibleindia #travelgram #indiatraveldiaries.

The song ‘Yaadon Ke Purane Album Mein’ aptly plays in the background. Fans of Sachin Tendulkar took to the comment section and appreciated the post. Some others did mention some of the best places they have visited in India. One fan wrote, “Goa, Darjeeling, puri” while another wrote, “Kanyakumari” Another one mentioned, “Sanchi, Bodhgaya, Sarnath, Rajgir”

