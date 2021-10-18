AWESOME! This new Insta video of PV Sindhu will give you major ‘travel goals’; WATCH

MUMBAI: Badminton star PV Sindhu, who has brought many laurels for India, has shared a new video on her Instagram handle, setting major travel goals for her fans and followers.

The sports star is pretty active on the photo-sharing application wherein she currently has more than two million followers. Taking to Instagram, PV Sindhu shared a stunning video from her travel diaries. As she gears up for her next venture, she recorded various moments of her journey.

The video begins with a mesmerizing view of the clouds and the sea and then focuses on various goofy expressions of the pretty lady while Dharia’s song from Sugar & Brownies plays in the background.

Sharing the post, PV Sindhu wrote, “Travel diaries #travel #view #lovingeverymoment #” Take a look below.

PV Sindhu has also been treating fans with some fashionable pictures. She is stylish and her fashion game is always on point. Recently, in one picture, she was seen donning a monochromatic outfit while in another she was seen wearing a colourful outfit. Take a look.

On the work front, the ace sports star won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The stylish diva is no doubt a perfect example of beauty with brains and that’s why fans never stop admiring her. She is now gearing up for the Denmark Open.

